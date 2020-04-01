Corona patient dies at Gandhi Hospital, doctors attacked

Tension prevailed at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad when the relatives of a corona positive patient who died on Wednesday assaulted doctors and other medical staff. This is first such incident reported in the country where the kin of the corona positive patients roughed up the medical staff.

According to sources, trouble began when the brother of the deceased corona positive patient accused the doctors of negligence and alleged that he was not given proper medical care.

Soon, around 400 people gathered at the Gandhi Hospital and went on rampage by attacking the doctors and other medical staff. The attackers argued with the doctors and medical staff, threatening them and using foul language even as the policemen present at the scene were trying to pacify them.

The assault on doctors and paramedical staff at Gandhi Hospital comes at a time when they have been working tirelessly to give the patients the best care while making sure they don’t carry the virus back home.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar along with his colleagues rushed to the hospital to pacify the situation. Condemning the attack, doctors said such assaults is infusing a sense of fear among the medical professionals and could in turn impact the entire healthcare at a time when they are giving more than 100 per cent to help the governments fight the scourge of corona virus.

The incident created a scare among the medical staff and other patients and their relatives. This is the latest in a series of incidents of attacks on hospital staff by relatives of the patients. Earlier, doctors at NIMS were attacked by the relatives of a patient who died in the hospital while undergoing treatment. In another incident, doctors were attacked and the medical equipment of a private hospital was damaged in Malakpet. Later, the doctors association had met health minister Etela Rajender seeking security in view of the increasing incidents of attacks.