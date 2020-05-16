Telangana government strict no to reopen the Theatres

Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav met several top producers of Telugu cinema recently in Hyderabad and conveyed their proposals to the government of Telangana. The government is strictly against the decision of reopening the theatres anytime soon. Talasani Srinivas Yadav says that the public is not in a mood to rush to theatres now and there should be several changes done to theatres to follow social distancing. He said that it would take 2-3 months for the theatres to be opened for the public.

Talasani Srinivas Yadav also said that it would be a risk if the film shoots are granted permissions. The government asked the producers to wait for the right time to take a call and as of now, nothing is decided. The producers requested Talasani Srinivas Yadav to grant permissions for the post-production works and the government will allow these permissions at the earliest. A call on this would be taken in the next meeting after the Centre announces new guidelines of lockdown.