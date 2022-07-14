Telangana government Vs Suresh Babu and Raghavendra Rao

Telangana government has been debating over a land extended across 26.16 acres in Khanamet in Hyderabad. Tollywood celebrities Suresh Babu and K Raghavendra Rao own this land and the government argues that the land was bought illegally. The single bench announced its verdict that came in favour of Suresh Babu and K Raghavendra Rao. But the Telangana government approached the division bench of Telangana High Court calling it a government’s land.

The government of Telangana argues that the land was assigned to a person named Mallayya. As he did not take up the land, it belongs to the government argued the lawyers representing the Telangana government. The government also produced several documents that are forged by third parties. The Forensic report for the same was submitted to the court. The government also argued that Suresh Babu and K Raghavendra Rao purchased the land from a person who doesn’t have any rights.

Suresh Babu and K Raghavendra Rao are in shock by the arguments of the Telangana government. We have to wait to see what happens in the higher court.