The Warriorr Movie Review

First Half Report :

‘ The warriorr ‘ first half works for masses despite a regular story. The director is able to deliver fast screenplay, ferocious villainy and Good characterization so far. Two songs are okay. Ram & Aadhi are Good !

10:40 AM : Interval twist is already known to the audience through the trailer.

10:24 AM : Montage song on Ram & Krithi is cool

10:22 AM : Movie is a racy mass action film so far despite a regular story

10:05 AM : Guru (Aadi Pinishetty) introducing scenes are mass appealing.

09: 45 AM : Kriti Shetty has been introduced as RJ Whistle Mahalakshmi

09:42 AM : Movie opens on Holy festival day.

‘Color color’ song featuring Ram.

Picturization of the song is ok.

The Warriorr is a 2022 Indian action film directed by N. Lingusamy and produced by Srinivasa Silver Screen. Shot simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil languages, the film stars Ram Pothineni, Aadhi Pinisetty, Krithi Shetty, Akshara Gowda and Nadhiya. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.