Telangana govt confirms 6 corona deaths

Corona Virus has spread among some of those who attended a religious prayer meeting from March 13 to 15 at Markaz in Nizamuddin area in Delhi. Among those, who attended were some persons from Telangana. Of them, six died. Two in Gandhi Hospital, one each in Apollo, Global Hospital, Nizamabad and in Gadwal. The special teams under the Collectors have identified these persons who came in contact with these persons, and they are shifted to the hospitals. They were tested and treated. Since those participated in Markaz prayers were inflicted with Corona, all those participated in the prayers should inform the officials concerned. The government would conduct tests and offer treatment to them free of cost. Hence, all those, who went for the Markaz prayers in Delhi should inform the authorities. Any one who has information about them should alert the government, the Medical and Health Department of Telangana State stated in a statement.





