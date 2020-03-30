TS witnessed second corona death

While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao claims that the coronavirus situation in Telangana is under control and that Telangana will become ‘corona-free state’ by April 7, the ground reality seems to be different.

Telangana on Monday witnessed death of a patient infected by coronavrius.

This is the second corona death in Telangana. He died at Gandhi Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The first death was witnessed recently when a resident of Khairatabad in Hyderabad died at a private hospital.

After his death, the police ordered inquiry suspecting corona.

In the inquiry it was found that he died because of corona.

Also, Telangana recorded 6 more positive cases on Monday.

With this, the total has increased to 74.

However, 13 corona positive patients who recovered after treatment were discharged on Monday.

With this, 61 patients are still undergoing treatment after tested positive.