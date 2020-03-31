Case against Moulana of Markaz, epicentre of Indian Corona

Has PM Modi given a belated response? Right under his nose, in the national capital, a series of religious gatherings were held at Nizamuddin Markaz area. About 300 foreign delegates and over 2,000 delegates from all over India stayed there in batches between March 1 and March 15. This was the crucial time when China locked down Wuhan to contain COVID-19 and world countries shut down international flights. But, the Markaz religious event in Delhi went ahead. Delegates from East Godavari, Vijayawada, Guntur and Telangana areas also took part in this event. Many of them have tested +ve. Six Telangana persons, who visited Markaz, died due to virus.

PM Modi announced Janata Curfew on March 22. The same day, Delhi CM Kejriwal announced Delhi lockdown till March 31. But the Markaz damage was already done. Thousands of delegates visited Markaz second week of March. Some of them were infected. They went back to their respective places. Now, whole India is on a search for these Markaz delegates and all those people with whom they have physically contacted and all those places where they might have caused spread of infection. Focus is on trains and buses they travelled and those thousands who travelled with them. Markaz has truly emerged as the epicentre of Indian corona nightmare.

Now, Delhi government is booking a case against Markaz Moulana for conducting religious event despite preventive cautions.