Telangana govt issues GO increasing cinema ticket prices

The Telangana state government has issued a GO (government order) allowing cinema theatres to increase ticket prices.

While Andhra Pradesh government has been issuing GOs reducing ticket prices and creating problems for cinema theatres, distributors, exhibitors and producers, the Telangana state government is coming to the rescue of film industry.

Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao directed home department officials to approve the request of Tollywood film industry to hike ticket prices.

Accordingly, a GO was issued. As per this, the minimum ticket price has been fixed at Rs 50 for AC theatres and maximum Rs 150, excluding GST.

For multiplexes, the minimum price is Rs 100+GST and maximum Rs 250+GST.

For recliner seats in single screen theatres, the price is Rs 200 + GST and in multiplexes Rs 300+GST

The theatres are allowed to collect maintenance charge of Rs 5 per ticket (AC) and Rs 3 per ticket (non AC).