Pushpa First Week Worldwide Collections – Average

Pushpa has an average first week worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of over 110 Cr. The film is a clean hit in Tamil Nadu, Kerala & North India as the investors are already into profits. Coming to the home states, the film has done well in Nizam though weekdays have seen more than normal drops. It has collected over 31cr share here which is a Non Baahubali2 record. The film needs 36cr share for investors to break even here and that might be possible. The film is a huge loss venture in Andhra Pradesh owing to the ticket cap and theatre seizes. The drops are also more than usual in the A.P state and the fate is already sealed.

The film has crossed the 2 Million mark in the USA and need another 500k for a breakeven.

Area First Week Worldwide Collections First Monday - 4 days AP/TS Collections First Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections 2 Days Collections AP/TS Day1 Collections Pre-Release business Nizam 31.20 Cr 28.25 Cr 24.90 Cr 17.90Cr 10.90 Cr 36 Cr Ceeded 11.20 Cr 10 Cr 8.90 Cr 6.30Cr 4.20 Cr 18 Cr UA 5.90 Cr 5.15 Cr 4.40 Cr 3.05Cr 1.80 Cr 12.25 Cr Guntur 4.21 Cr 3.81 Cr 3.47 Cr 2.83Cr 2.28 Cr 9 Cr East 3.80 Cr 3.36 Cr 2.95 Cr 2.19Cr 1.43 Cr 8.10 Cr West 3.30 Cr 2.80 Cr 2.55 Cr 2Cr 1.50 Cr 7.15 Cr Krishna 3.44 Cr 3.08 Cr 2.71 Cr 1.91Cr 1.15 Cr 7.50 Cr Nellore 2.60 Cr 2.27 Cr 2.05 Cr 1.65Cr 1.25 Cr 4 Cr AP/TS 37.83Cr 102 Cr KA 8.5 Cr 7.5 Cr 10 Cr North India 14.5 Cr 7 Cr TN 7.5 Cr 5.40 Cr 6 CR Roi 5 cr (valued) Kerala 3.4 Cr 2.30 Cr 3 Cr (valued) Overseas 11.30 Cr 9.30 Cr 13 Cr Total 65.65 Cr 58.72 Cr 51.93 cr 24.51 cr Worldwide 110.85 Cr 83.43 Cr 139 Cr