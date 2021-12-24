Pushpa First Week Worldwide Collections – Average

By
Telugu360
-
0
Pushpa Movie
Pushpa Movie

Pushpa has an average first week worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of over 110 Cr. The film is a clean hit in Tamil Nadu, Kerala & North India as the investors are already into profits. Coming to the home states, the film has done well in Nizam though weekdays have seen more than normal drops. It has collected over 31cr share here which is a Non Baahubali2 record. The film needs 36cr share for investors to break even here and that might be possible. The film is a huge loss venture in Andhra Pradesh owing to the ticket cap and theatre seizes. The drops are also more than usual in the A.P state and the fate is already sealed.

The film has crossed the 2 Million mark in the USA and need another 500k for a breakeven.

AreaFirst Week Worldwide CollectionsFirst Monday - 4 days AP/TS CollectionsFirst Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections2 Days CollectionsAP/TS Day1 CollectionsPre-Release business
Nizam31.20 Cr28.25 Cr24.90 Cr17.90Cr10.90 Cr36 Cr
Ceeded11.20 Cr10 Cr8.90 Cr6.30Cr4.20 Cr18 Cr
UA5.90 Cr 5.15 Cr4.40 Cr3.05Cr1.80 Cr12.25 Cr
Guntur4.21 Cr3.81 Cr3.47 Cr2.83Cr2.28 Cr9 Cr
East3.80 Cr3.36 Cr2.95 Cr2.19Cr1.43 Cr8.10 Cr
West3.30 Cr2.80 Cr2.55 Cr2Cr1.50 Cr7.15 Cr
Krishna3.44 Cr3.08 Cr2.71 Cr1.91Cr1.15 Cr7.50 Cr
Nellore2.60 Cr2.27 Cr2.05 Cr1.65Cr1.25 Cr4 Cr
AP/TS37.83Cr102 Cr
KA8.5 Cr7.5 Cr10 Cr
North India14.5 Cr7 Cr
TN7.5 Cr5.40 Cr6 CR
Roi5 cr (valued)
Kerala3.4 Cr2.30 Cr3 Cr (valued)
Overseas11.30 Cr9.30 Cr13 Cr
Total65.65 Cr58.72 Cr51.93 cr24.51 cr
Worldwide110.85 Cr83.43 Cr139 Cr

