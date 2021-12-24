Pushpa First Week Worldwide Collections – Average

Pushpa has an average first week worldwide as the film has collected a distributor share of over 110 Cr. The film is a clean hit in Tamil Nadu, Kerala & North India as the investors are already into profits. Coming to the home states, the film has done well in Nizam though weekdays have seen more than normal drops. It has collected over 31cr share here which is a Non Baahubali2 record. The film needs 36cr share for investors to break even here and that might be possible. The film is a huge loss venture in Andhra Pradesh owing to the ticket cap and theatre seizes. The drops are also more than usual in the A.P state and the fate is already sealed.
The film has crossed the 2 Million mark in the USA and need another 500k for a breakeven.
|Area
|First Week Worldwide Collections
|First Monday - 4 days AP/TS Collections
|First Weekend (all languages) Worldwide Collections
|2 Days Collections
|AP/TS Day1 Collections
|Pre-Release business
|Nizam
|31.20 Cr
|28.25 Cr
|24.90 Cr
|17.90Cr
|10.90 Cr
|36 Cr
|Ceeded
|11.20 Cr
|10 Cr
|8.90 Cr
|6.30Cr
|4.20 Cr
|18 Cr
|UA
|5.90 Cr
|5.15 Cr
|4.40 Cr
|3.05Cr
|1.80 Cr
|12.25 Cr
|Guntur
|4.21 Cr
|3.81 Cr
|3.47 Cr
|2.83Cr
|2.28 Cr
|9 Cr
|East
|3.80 Cr
|3.36 Cr
|2.95 Cr
|2.19Cr
|1.43 Cr
|8.10 Cr
|West
|3.30 Cr
|2.80 Cr
|2.55 Cr
|2Cr
|1.50 Cr
|7.15 Cr
|Krishna
|3.44 Cr
|3.08 Cr
|2.71 Cr
|1.91Cr
|1.15 Cr
|7.50 Cr
|Nellore
|2.60 Cr
|2.27 Cr
|2.05 Cr
|1.65Cr
|1.25 Cr
|4 Cr
|AP/TS
|37.83Cr
|102 Cr
|KA
|8.5 Cr
|7.5 Cr
|10 Cr
|North India
|14.5 Cr
|7 Cr
|TN
|7.5 Cr
|5.40 Cr
|6 CR
|Roi
|5 cr (valued)
|Kerala
|3.4 Cr
|2.30 Cr
|3 Cr (valued)
|Overseas
|11.30 Cr
|9.30 Cr
|13 Cr
|Total
|65.65 Cr
|58.72 Cr
|51.93 cr
|24.51 cr
|Worldwide
|110.85 Cr
|83.43 Cr
|139 Cr