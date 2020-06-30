Telangana govt postpones EAMCET, all entrance exams due to corona

In a major decision, the Telangana government on Tuesday postponed all entrance examinations. The KCR government informed the High Court that it will not hold the common entrance exams in view of the coronavirus situation after the court asked the government to clarify on Hyderabad lockdown as entrance in the exams are scheduled to be held from tomorrow.

The Telangana EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) which was scheduled to be held from July 6 to July 9 was postponed by the government in view of the alarming rise in corona virus cases in the state, especially in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

This is the second time that the state government had postponed the EAMCET exam. Earlier, EAMCET which was scheduled to be held in May were put off due to the extension of lockdown.

Further, the Telangana government has also postponed other common entrance exams, including TS Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) for diploma holders of engineering, technology and pharmacy, TS Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) and TS Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) for admissions into MBA and MCA, LAWCET, PGECET, PGLCET and EDCE as the state had been witnessing an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, with nearly 1,000 new infections per day, prompting the Telangana government to likely reimpose complete lockdown. Telangana is one of several states that has seen a surge in new Covid-19 cases after the state had rolled back complete lockdown.

The Telangana CET 2020, TS Polycet and PG ECET exams were to be held from tomorrow (July 1, 2020).