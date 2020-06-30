Home Minister Mahmood Ali’s son, grandson contract Covid-19

After Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali who was contracted Covid-19 and admitted in a private hospital on Monday, members of his family were tested positive for the infection on Tuesday.

It is learnt that Mahmood Ali’s grandson Mohammed Furqan Ahmed was tested positive for Covid-19. Furqan Ahmed has been admitted to Apollo Hospital where Mahmood Ali is also currently undergoing treatment. Further, Mahmood Ali’s son Mohammed Azam Ali Khurram was also tested positive for coronavirus. Initially, he was in home quarantine, but later shifted to Apollo Hospital on Monday night.

Mahmood Ali, a known asthamatic, is believed to have contracted the infection from his gunman who was tested positive. Mahmood Ali was admitted in Apollo Hospital after he complained of breathlessness, cold and cough. Mahmood Ali recently took part in the government’s pet Haritha Haram programme where Hyderabad city police commissioner too was present.

Earlier, three TRS leaders – MLAs Jangaon legislator Muthireddy Yadigiri Reddy, Bajireddy Govardhan (Nizamabad Rural) and Ganesh Gupta (Nizamabad Urban) were tested positive for coronavirus.

Telangana is seeing an alarming surge in coronavirus cases, with nearly 1,000 new infections per day, prompting the Telangana government to likely reimpose complete lockdown Telangana is one of several states that has seen a surge in new Covid-19 cases after the state had rolled back complete lockdown. The percentage of positive tests has nearly doubled in the past few weeks.

On Thursday, the state reported 975 new cases taking the corona tally to 15,394 and six new deaths taking the total number of fatalities to 253. Of the 975 new cases, a whopping 861 positive cases were reported in GHMC limits. With an alarming rise in infection rates, Telangana is likely to impose lockdown in Greater Hyderabad for at least 15 days with the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the state. A decision to this effect will be taken in a Cabinet meeting.