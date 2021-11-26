Telangana Guv calls for upholding values of Constitution

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday called upon people to rededicate to the cause of upholding ideals, rights and values enshrined in the Indian Constitution and strive to create a strong, secure, prosperous and self-reliant India.

Addressing the Constitution Day programme at Raj Bhawan, she conveyed greetings to the citizens on Constitution Day and paid tributes to Father of the Indian Constitution Dr B.R. Ambedkar and members of the Constituent Assembly.

“I express my reverence and gratitude to the Father of the Indian Constitution Bharat Ratna Dr B.R. Ambedkar for making our Constitution a reality,” she said.

She also paid tributes to all members of the Constituent Assembly for their immense contributions and pointed out that they discussed and debated thousands of amendments to the previous draft.

“By celebrating Constitution Day, we are paying rich tributes to the memory and contribution of members of the Constituent Assembly,” she said and described the Constitution as the main force for the unity, integrity and unique diversity of the country.

“For more than seven decades, despite many challenges, the Indian Constitution proved to be supreme in ensuring the country’s rock solid democratic foundation,” the Governor said.

She thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet for their decision to initiate celebrating November 26 as Constitution Day in 2015. She noted that the day marks a major milestone in the journey and evolution of the country as a sovereign power.

Stating that the country is still in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic, the Governor appealed to all citizens to take vaccines.

“Please be careful. We have not got rid of Corona yet. Follow all precautions like wearing a mask, washing hands and maintaining social distance,” physician-turned politician Soundararajan said.

The Governor said people were still hesitant to take vaccines. “I am worried about the people who are not taking a second dose of vaccination. If you are not taking the second dose, the first dose is useless,” she said.

The Governor mentioned the argument that despite vaccination, one may get Covid. “You may get it even after vaccination but it will be a mild infection like a common cold,” she said.

She claimed that a survey has shown that 99 per cent people admitted in ICU were non-immunised.

Chief Justice of Telangana High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said that November 26 every year is celebrated as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India and to highlight the importance of the Constitution and the ideas of Ambedkar.

He said the system of life, livelihood and culture of every citizen of India is governed by the Constitution. He noted that the working of the Constitution also rests with the bar and judiciary in the larger measure.

He observed that technology can not substitute for knowledge and wisdom of judges but it helps in improving the judicial system.

“It is the duty of every citizen to contribute to the efficient and improved working of the Constitution and the institutions created under it. Let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to preserve and protect supremacy of the Constitution and rule of law,” he added.

State ministers K. T. Rama Rao, Prashanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathore, judges of the High Court and senior officials attended the event.