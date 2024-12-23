x
Telangana High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Actor Mohan Babu

Published on December 23, 2024 by swathy

Telangana High Court Denies Anticipatory Bail to Actor Mohan Babu

Manchu Mohan Babu faces more legal troubles as the Telangana High Court rejected his request for protection from arrest (anticipatory bail). The veteran actor is currently dealing with two major legal cases related to alleged attacks on media personnel.

In the first case, the Pahadi Sharif police filed attempted murder charges against Mohan Babu for allegedly attacking a journalist. Making matters worse, the Rachakonda police have now registered a second case against him.

The High Court carefully reviewed the anticipatory bail request before denying it. During the hearing, the actor’s lawyer informed the court that Mohan Babu is currently in Tirupati receiving treatment for heart and nerve-related health issues. However, the Additional Public Prosecutor strongly opposed granting bail to the actor. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court ultimately ruled against Mohan Babu’s request.

In a related incident at Sri Vidyaniketan International School in Chittoor district’s Chandragiri Mandal, journalists reported being attacked while covering an event on December 9. While Mohan Babu’s public relations officer (PRO) Satish and six others were accused in this case, they received temporary station bail from the police.

