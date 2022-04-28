Telangana MLC booked for abusing, threatening cop

Police in Telangana’s Vikarabad district registered a case against a Member of Legislative Council (MLC) belonging to ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for allegedly abusing and threatening a police officer.

On a complaint by Circle Inspector Rajender Reddy, a case has been registered against MLC and former minister P. Mahender Reddy at Tandur police station.

Rajender Reddy alleged that the legislator tried to prevent him from discharging his official duties and threatened and abused him.

Vikarabad Superintendent of Police N. Koti Reddy said a case has been registered against Mahender Reddy.

The TRS leader has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (Criminal intimidation).

The case was registered after an audio clip of a telephonic conversation went viral. The caller, purported to be that of Mahender Reddy, is heard abusing Rajender Reddy of Tandur town.

The MLC heard questioning the police officer about rowdy sheeters attending a programme at a temple recently. He was not convinced by the officer’s clarification that the people in question were accompanying local MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy. The legislator even challenged the cop to record the call, stating that the recording would not affect him in any way.

The caller threatened the Circle Inspector of dire consequences even if he is transferred to another place. He even accused the cop of being involved in illegal sand transportation and threatened to catch him red-handed.

Meanwhile, Mahender Reddy denied abusing and threatening the police officer. He told

mediapersons on Thursday that the voice in the audio clip is not his. He alleged that some people are trying to tarnish his image.

On the case registered by the police, the MLC said he would approach the court.

Mahender Reddy is said to be involved in similar incidents after losing election in Tandur Assembly constituency in 2018.

The former minister was defeated by Rohith Reddy, who contested the election as the Congress party candidate but later joined TRS. After that differences had cropped up between the two leaders.