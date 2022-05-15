Telangana regularises 38 fast track courts

The Telangana government has regularised 38 fast track courts in the state to render speedy justice to the litigant public and also created 1,098 posts.

The state government has issued two separate Government Orders (GOs) in this regard.

The fast track courts include 22 in the cadre of additional district and sessions judge and 16 in the cadre of senior civil judge. These courts have now been converted into permanent regular courts.

According to the GO, the request of Registrar General of High Court has been accepted to regularise fast track courts for smooth and effective functioning of district judiciary in order to render speedy justice to the litigant public and also to facilitate the establishment of courts in the newly carved out revenue districts.

A separate GO has been issued for creating 1,098 posts. A total 31 posts have been created for each of the 22 fast track courts in the cadre of additional district and sessions judge.

Similarly, the government created 26 posts for each of the 16 fast track courts in the cadre of senior civil judge.

The sanctioned posts include district judges, senior civil judges, chief administrative officers, superintendents and senior assistants.