Tough Times for Small Films in Theatres

RRR and KGF: Chapter 2 ended up as massive hits across the country and the audience watched the visual spectacles in theatres. Small films that released in the recent times did not fare well though the talk was impressive. Most of the audience are not ready to watch the films without stars in theatres. Vishwak Sen’s Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam received decent response but the film could not hold well on weekdays after a decent weekend run. Naga Shaurya’s Krishna Vrinda Vihari has been postponed twice after the release date has been announced. The distributors and exhibitors are not ready to buy small and medium-budget films for now considering the interest of the audience.

Rajasekhar’s Shekar is releasing next Friday and the makers are releasing the film on their own as they have no great theatrical deals. The filmmakers of small-budget films are left puzzled about when to release their films. June, July and August are packed with medium-budget films of tire two heroes. Several small films will find it tough to hit the screens in the coming months. By July or August, there would be a new bunch of medium-budget films getting ready. 2022 will have a tough time for small-budget films in theatres.