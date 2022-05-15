Manchu Vishnu clarifies about MAA Building

The Elections of MAA created enough stir in Tollywood. Manchu Vishnu’s panel won with a record majority and the young actor promised to construct a building for MAA if he wins in the elections. It has been more than six months and there was no information about MAA building. During his recent interaction, Manchu Vishnu responded about MAA Building. He issued a clarification that the groundbreaking ceremony of MAA Building will take place in six months.

Vishnu said that he would reveal more details about the land in few days. Earlier to this, he said that he finalized three lands for the construction of MAA building and one among them will be locked. He also responded about the excessive ticket pricing issue. “There were debates about the low ticket pricing in the past and there are debates going on about the excessive ticket pricing now. Considering several factors and issues, I preferred not to respond about the ticket pricing issue” told Manchu Vishnu.