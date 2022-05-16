Tollywood producers on Excessive Ticket Pricing

A debate has been going in film industry about excessive ticket pricing. After the government of Telangana offered flexible ticket pricing, the distributors hiked the prices and this turned a barrier for the footfalls. Sarkaru Vaari Paata opened on a dull note in Nizam region and the high ticket pricing is a reason. Several family crowds are not really interested to watch films in theatres for such high pricing. Several producers met recently and discussed about taking some steps before further damage happens.

Most of them are against the high ticket pricing and some of them suggested flexible ticket pricing. Debate on price hike over the weekend and regular price on weekdays too is discussed during the recent meeting. Movies like F3 will release with regular prices and there would be no hike in AP and Telangana. June and July are packed with medium budget films and there would be no need to increase the ticket prices. For now, there would be no hike in the ticket prices in the next 3-4 months in Tollywood.