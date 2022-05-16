Vijay Deverakonda’s Janaganamana Updates

Vijay Deverakonda and Puri Jagannadh are all set to work together for the second time and the film is titled Janaganamana. The film has been launched in a grand manner in Mumbai last month and the shoot commences soon. Vijay Deverakonda is shooting for Shiva Nirvana’s romantic entertainer in Kashmir and Puri Jagannadh is finalizing the schedules. The shoot of Janaganamana will start in the first week of July. Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the leading lady and the actress signed the dotted line recently.

Pooja Hegde too allocated her dates for Janaganamana in July. The other actors and technicians are finalized currently by Puri Jagannadh. Janaganamana is a pan-Indian attempt and the film releases next year. Srikara Studios and Puri Connects are the producers. Vijay Deverakonda is keen to complete the shoot of Janaganamana by the end of March 2023. Vijay plays a soldier in this patriotic attempt.