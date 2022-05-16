Kushi First Look: Vijay D, Samantha’s Sparkling Chemistry

Advertisement

Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha are sharing the screen for a rib tickling romantic comedy entertainer. The first look poster of the film was released today and it confirms that the film is titled “Kushi”.

Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and it is up for theatrical release on the 23rd of December this year, as confirmed in the first look poster.

The first look poster showcases the sparkling chemistry between the lead pair, played by Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha. They make a very good pair and the poster has an aesthetic vibe to it. What catches the attention right away is the sparkling chemistry between the lead pair, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha.

The poster confirms that Khushi is going to be a really intriguing romantic drama. Kushi will be releasing Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on the 23rd of December,2022.