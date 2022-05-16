AP Dy CM controversial comments on SC, STs

Andhra Pradesh Dy chief minister Narayana Swami made controversial comments on SC and STs. Details as follows.

Narayana Swami is one of those lucky ministers who got extension in Jagan’s cabinet after the recent reshuffle of ministries by Jagan. He told that , it is because of his honesty he got the ministry yet another time. He then made some controversial comments on SC STs. He told that the youngsters belonging to SC, ST community and affiliating to TDP party are the reason for adulterated cheap liquor in the state of Andhra Pradesh. He told that these guys are intentionally poisoning cheap liquor to defame the government.

However his comments didn’t go well with many. It is natural for political parties to defame other parties. But targeting only Dalits belonging to the other party is something that was not done by politicians earlier. We need to wait and see how Dalit unions respond on this issue.