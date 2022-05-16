Mahesh Babu pulls it off in Style

Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the top actors of Telugu cinema. His recent offering Sarkaru Vaari Paata released on Thursday and the initial response was mixed. The film picked up well on Friday and gained strength every single day. The family crowds and the common audience are extremely convinced with the film. It is Mahesh Babu’s one-man show that saved Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Mahesh Babu’s comic timing, his charming screen presence and his performance made Sarkaru Vaari Paata a winner.

The second half of the film should have been much more better told several audience. But Mahesh Babu pulled Sarkaru Vaari Paata with his swag and charm. Sarkaru Vaari Paata collected good numbers in Telugu states and overseas in its first weekend. With summer holidays and no releases around, the film is expected to do decent business in its final run.

The film is directed by Parasuram and Mahesh Babu, Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles. A grand success meet of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be held this evening in Kurnool and the entire team would be present to celebrate the success.