Jana Sena office looks deserted while YCP, TDP offices are crowded

Though elections are two years away and there are no signs of AP going for early polls, the offices of the ruling YSR Congress and the opposition TDP are crowded these days. The party leaders and the folks are reaching the party offices in large numbers every day making them crowded.

Ruling party supremo and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is touring the districts and addressing public meetings. He had also activated the rank and file after the cabinet rejig. The party is holding a mass contact programme with MLAs and other elected leaders visiting every house in the state.

On its part, the opposition TDP too had started its mass contact programme, with its chief Chandrababu Naidu touring the districts. Naidu’s son and former minister Nara Lokesh too is on his tours across the state.

While these two parties are busy with one activity or the other, their offices at Mangalagiri are almost crowded with the leaders visiting them day in and day out. The YSR Congress office at Tadepalli and the TDP office at Mangalagiri project as if it is the election season. The aspirants are flocking on the party offices with an eye on the next election.

Surprisingly, the Jana Sena headquarters, which is located a couple of kilometres from the TDP and YCP offices, looks deserted. There is not much activity in the Jana Sena office at Mangalagiri. Party chief Pawan Kalyan is busy with his film shootings and did not visit the party office in the recent past.

Senior leader Nadendl Manohar is also not available to the party ranks at the Mangalagiri office. With the supremo and the number two leader unavailable, the party office wore a deserted look. Quite interestingly, the party’s lone MLA Rapaka Varaparasada Rao never visited the party office after his election.

Though there are a couple of dozens of elected representatives for the party from the local bodies, not any of them visit the party headquarters at Mangalagiri. The office gets activated only when Pawan Kalyan arrives and it has been so long that he had turned up in the recent past.