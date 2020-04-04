Telangana reports 43 fresh corona cases, tally rises to 272

Telangana reported 43 fresh positive cases of corona in a single day on Saturday taking the total number of people affected by the virus to 272. The health ministry in its bulletin stated that all the new cases were of people who had attended the religious gathering ‘Tablighi Jamaat’ in South Delhi’s Nizamuddin and returned to the state.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao will be holding a review meeting to take stock of the situation in the light of the sudden spike in number of positive cases in the state. The meeting will be attended by Health Minister Eetala Rajender, state chief secretary and top police officials.

The death toll in the state stood at 11 as no fresh deaths were reported on Saturday. Most of the deceased patients had attended the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Nizamuddin that has become a super spreader. On March 29, Telangana reported first Covid-19 related death when a 74-year-old person from Khairatabad died in a private hospital. Since then, nine persons, all from the Jamaat cluster, died in different government and private hospitals in Hyderabad and other districts. More than 1,300 people from parts of Telangana had attended the Markaz in Nizamuddin between March 13 and March 15.