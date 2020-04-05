Ambati-Naga Babu slugfest drags in Pawan name

The ruling YCP leaders are still in local bodies election mood. They are more eager to take every available advantage to win 90 per cent local bodies once elections are held after COVID-19 subsides. Amid this, the YCP leaders are continuing their unsparing attacks on political rivals without any discrimination. They never spare TDP but now they are not leaving even Jana Sena despite the fact that Pawan Kalyan has become friends with the BJP. However, YCP Ministers and MLAs even now observe lot of caution not to criticise BJP leaders given its political repercussions from Modi-Shah.

Now, while the whole world is fighting Coronavirus outbreak, YCP MLA Ambati Rambabu is taking his criticism of rivals to a new level. He is obviously disturbed at Naga Babu’s attack. Interestingly, Ambati appealed to Pawan Kalyan to control his brother. Not stopping at that, Ambati went on to use unprintable language to mock Naga Babu’s defeat in Narsipatnam (Narsapur MP seat).

Naga Babu hit back with greater sarcasm. He told Ambati not to continue his party politics in this time of grave danger from COVID-19. Naga Babu warned that if Ambati continues his gimmicks, he would suffer far greater humiliation than what he is causing to others now.