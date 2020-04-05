Disinfectant tunnel installed at Telangana police HQ

A disinfectant tunnel called 3V Safe Tunnel to prevent local transmission of Covid-19 was installed at Telangana police headquarters on Saturday

Director General of Police Mahender Reddy walked through the tunnel to formally inaugurate it.

Installed by S3V Vascular Technologies Private Limited, it is the first-of-its-kind tunnel to be installed in Telangana.

Police personnel and healthcare professionals are in the front-line in the fight against Covid-19 and installing this disinfection tunnel is a step towards protecting them by minimizing transmission, said the medical device company that manufactures devices for the brain and heart.

According to Vijaya Gopal of S3V Vascular Technologies, the tunnel has been built to sanitize people within 20 seconds from any possible infectant bacteria and virus.

The tunnel uses an aerosol technology wherein the disinfectant solution is atomized into aerosol with a particle size of 1.5 microns to 20 microns.

The flow pattern of the disinfectant solution is designed to provide maximum protection to people passing through the tunnel in around 20 seconds. The atomized liquid spray saturates the environment and thus disinfects all surfaces, even those that are not directly exposed to the nozzles.

The disinfectant used consists of a combination of a water-soluble polymer and iodine. The disinfectant is non-volatile, having no detectable vapor pressure, forms a film which releases free iodine, thus enabling prolonged viricidal and bactericidal activity and sanitizing the surfaces. The solution has been proved to be effective against SARS, MERS and Ebola viruses.