Megastar’s clarification on Ram Charan’s role in Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film is titled Acharya and it is directed by Koratala Siva. There are strong speculations that Ram Charan will play a crucial role in this social drama. With Ram Charan occupied with the shoot of RRR, Mahesh Babu’s name too was speculated. Chiranjeevi said that he was extremely impressed with the role of Charan and he did not consider any other actor for the role.

Responding about this, Chiranjeevi said “Ram Charan is occupied with RRR. We are in a stage of confusion about the role. I have left the decision to Koratala Siva. He is in talks with Rajamouli about the same and they will take the final call on this very soon. Like everyone, I am too eagerly waiting to see if Charan plays the role. My wife Surekha too is waiting to see me and Charan in a film together. Hope this turns true with Acharya”.

Kajal is the leading lady and Niranjan Reddy, Ram Charan are the producers. Acharya is aimed for August release this year.