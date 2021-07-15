Telangana’s moll in AP leaks critical irrigation info

One thing that kept Andhra Pradesh Government perturbed on the Krishna water dispute was how Telangana had the advance information of all the moves of AP. Whatever the AP irrigation department was planning on the Krishna dispute was already known to the Telangana government and the latter was always found to be one step ahead.

At the same time the AP could not get any information about Telangana government’s plans and preparations. The Telangana was checkmating AP at every step on the Krishna river water. All the letters and the contents of the AP government’s communications to the Centre are reportedly being known to Telangana irrigation officials even before they were dispatched.

Internal investigations reportedly showed that one of the top irrigation officials was leaking information to his counterpart in Telangana out of old friendship. The information was gleefully taken by the Telangana officials, who used to their full advantage. Sources said the government has come to know about this and is reported to have taken a serious view of it. It is planning to initiate action against the said official.

Both the Telugu states are embroiled in a dispute over the sharing of Krishna river water. While Telangana is objecting to the construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project near Srisailm, the AP Government has questioned the Telangana government over taking up Alampur project and six other projects on Krishna river upstream of Srisailam project. AP also objected to the power generation from Nagarjunasagar project against the agreed norms. Both have now approached the Krishna River Management Board.