Cinematographer walks out of Pawan Kalyan’s Next

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is in plans to resume the shoot of Ayyapanum Koshiyam remake from Monday but the shoot got delayed. The film’s cinematographer Prasad Murella walked out of the project and there are several rumors about his exit. The makers are currently holding talks with top cinematographer Ravi K Chandran to replace Prasad Murella in Ayyapanum Koshiyam remake. The shoot resumes once the makers get the right cinematographer on board.

Ayyapanum Koshiyam remake has Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. Saagar K Chandra is the director and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Top director Trivikram penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film. Pawan Kalyan is keen to complete the remake of Ayyapanum Koshiyam and he will resume the shoot of Krish’s film very soon.