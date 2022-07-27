Telugu Cinema in Confusion like Never Before

Say it a competition or in a mad rush to produce films with stars, the Tollywood producers are not much bothered about the budget calculations. Most of them without any commitment from stars have been offering huge advances. Right from the actors, actresses to the character artists, everyone hiked their fee after the pandemic. The non-theatrical rights too are fetching huge prices but the theatrical market is shrinking. Without a discipline, the digital rights are sold and the early deals crushed the theatrical market completely. Most of the audience are habitual of watching films at home instead of walking to theatres. Telugu cinema is glorious at the best but the Producers are suffering badly to bail out their projects.

The taste and mindset of the audience has changed completely. If the trailer and the songs are impressive, they are preferring to watch films in theatres. Else, the stars too are unable to pull the audience to the theatres. At this time, the Producers Guild met to discuss about their further steps to save themselves and cut down the heaped-up expenses and budgets. The Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce and the Telugu Producers Council announced that there would be no strike but the Active Producers Guild is heading for a strike from August 1st.

The dailywage workers, technicians and others are left puzzled about what exactly is happening in Tollywood. While some of the makers are heading for a strike, other bodies announced that there isn’t any strike from August 1st. For now, Tollywood is surrounded by confusion and hope the film industry gets back to track soon with all the issues getting resolved.