Producers Guild forms a Cost Cutting Committee

With the increasing budgets and heaping up interests, the Active Telugu Film Producers Guild met yesterday to discuss about their further course of action. The Producers Guild decided to put all the film shoots on hold starting from August 1st till all the issues are resolved. “Post-pandemic, with the changing revenue situations and increasing costs, it has become important for the producers to discuss all the issues we are facing as a community of filmmakers. It is our responsibility to better the ecosystem and ensure that we are releasing our films in a healthy environment. In this regard, all the producer members of the Guild have voluntarily decided to withhold the shootings from August 1st 2022 to sit in discussions until we find workable resolutions” told the official statement from the Producers Guild.

A ‘Cost Cutting Committee’ was formed and the Committee will analyse where the waste is much. The Committee will also frame some strict guidelines about cost cutting during production. There would be discussion about the heaped up remunerations and how to discuss this with the star actors and directors. UV Vamshi, Sudhakar Cherukuri, S Naga Vamsi and others are a part of the Cost Cutting Committee that will meet to discuss and find the solutions for the problems. Frequent meetings will be held by the Guild members to lock the strict guidelines and follow them in the future.