Telugu Indian Idol judges, contestants pay glowing tributes to SPB

Telugu Indian Idol on Aha, which has struck chord among the audiences with its melodious troupe of finalists, is screening special episodes paying tributes to veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam this weekend.

Being streamed from 9 PM on 15 and 16 April, the show has left judges S Thaman and Karthik, and special guest playback singer Kalpana emotional. The show is taking the viewers on a heartwarming nostalgic ride as the contestants perform chartbuster songs of SPB.

This week’s episode will also see its second elimination as the competition enters into an intense phase, with the final Top 10 contenders left to prove their mettle to be the Telugu voice of the world’s biggest stage.

Also, interesting details about how SPB recorded an entire song in a single take will be revealed by the judges and the guest. They also discuss the thought behind compositions and lyrics of the songs Mani Sharma and SPB made. Aha, which is making unique attempts with shows, films and series, has brought Indian Idol to Telugu audience for the first time with this talent hunt.