Rana’s new plan for Virata Parvam

Rana Daggubati has completed the shoot of Virata Parvam long ago but there is no news about the film’s release. During the pandemic days, top digital platform Netflix offered a hefty price for the direct digital release of Virata Parvam but the deal was kept on hold. Suresh Babu closed the deals of Naarappa and Drushyam 2 but the deal of Virata Parvam was yet to be closed. The film is delayed by months and the release chart of films for the upcoming months are announced.

The makers have sold the non-theatrical rights of Virata Parvam recently. Sony LIV acquired the digital streaming rights of Virata Parvam. None of the recent Rana’s films fared well at box-office and there is no proper release date for the film in the next six months. Rana and his team are now in plans to close the theatrical deals and announce the release date. Virata Parvam will now head for a theatrical release soon.