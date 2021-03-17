Telugu Movies Releases This Week – What do you Watch?

Weekend is coming! Are you getting ready to reach the theatres to watch the film and relax? Have you decided what film to watch yet? If not, here is the list of Telugu movies which are going to hit the screens this Friday, choose and book your tickets now!

Chaavu Kaburu Challaga: This film stars Karthikeya and Lavanya Tripati in lead roles. The official trailer of the film has grabbed the interest of the viewers with its comedy. Also, the songs got a good response. Karthikeya is actively promoting the film in different areas. The film will be released this March 19th.

Mosagallu: A lot of curiosity has been created around this film. Starring Manchu Vishnu, Kajal Aggarwal, Naveen Chandra, and Suniel Shetty in crucial roles, Mosagallu has Sam C.S’s music. Though the film is shot both in Telugu and English, it is getting released in Telugu on 19 March 2021 and will release in English later.

Sashi: The film isn’t making much noise through its promotions but the song ‘Okey Oka Lokam’ sung by Sid Sriram has become a super hit which has brought some identity to the movie. Surbhi and Raashi Singh are the leading ladies while Rajiv Kanakala, Ajay, and Viva Harsha are playing supporting roles.

Ee Kathalo Pathralu Kalpitham: With a different title, this film has caught the attention of everyone. Pawan Tej, cousin of Ram Charan Tej is making his debut as a hero with this film. However, he has acted as a supporting artist in Khaidi No. 150, Rangasthalam, and Valmiki (Gaddalakonda Ganesh).

Narakasurudu: Naragasooran is actually a Tamil film starring Aravind Swamy and Sriya Saran in lead roles. This has dubbed and getting released in Telugu with the title ‘Narakasurudu’ on March 19th (this Friday).