Allu Arjun lines up one more Solid Project

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is riding high with the super success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and he is focused on Sukumar’s Pushpa. KGF sensation Prashanth Neel is spotted recently in the office of Geetha Arts and he met Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun. The project is said to be locked and Allu Aravind paid a hefty advance for Prashanth Neel. Allu Arjun’s close friend Bunny Vaas himself confirmed the news that the film will happen after Allu Arjun and Prashanth Neel are done with their current commitments.

After KGF, Prashanth Neel turned a signing spree. He is directing Prabhas in Salaar and has a film lined up with NTR. After this, Prashanth Neel will direct Allu Arjun. Prashanth Neel and Allu Aravind are in touch for a long time and Prashanth Neel promised to work with Allu Arjun long ago. More details are awaited.