Amazon venturing into film production with a remarkable film

Top digital giant Amazon which has been producing a number of web series with Indian actors is now venturing into film production. The film is titled Ram Setu and it features Bollywood top actor Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Amazon will co-produce this prestigious project along with Akshay Kumar, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions. Abhishek Sharma is on board as the director for Ram Setu and Akshay Kumar will commence the shoot of Ram Setu after he completes his current commitments.

The film will have its official launch on March 18th 2021 in Ayodhya. Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrat Bharucha are the leading ladies. Akshay Kumar completed the shoot of Sooryavanshi, Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey. His upcoming movies include Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan.