Naga Chaitanya and Tharun Bhascker to team up

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya completed the shoot of Love Story and the film releases in summer and is carrying good expectations. Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Thank You directed by Vikram Kumar and the film is slated for September release. Naga Chaitanya has been in talks with Nandini Reddy, Mohana Krishna Indraganti but both these projects never materialized.

As per the update coming, Naga Chaitanya gave his nod for young and talented director Tharun Bhascker. The film is said to be a rom-com and the shoot commences later this year. Suresh Babu will produce this film on Suresh Productions banner. Tharun Bhascker has been holding talks with Victory Venkatesh for a long time but there is no news about the film as of now.