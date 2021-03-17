Jagan picks HRC chairman, Naidu boycotts meet

CM Jaganmohan Reddy presided over the high level meeting held to select the new panel for the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC). Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu and Opposition Leader in AP Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu boycotted the meeting. They condemned the unilateral and adamant manner in which the Jagan Reddy regime was dealing with the constitutional institutions.

The CM went ahead with the meeting which has selected Retired Judge Justice Mandati Sitarama Murthy as the SHRC Chairman. The Opposition leaders have expressed dissatisfaction at the Government’s indifference to the protection of the autonomy of the constitutional institutions like the SHRC. So many atrocities and human rights violations have taken place in the State but the Government did not allow the SHRC to act independently.

The Opposition leaders are referring to the joint suicide of Nandyal’s Abdul Salaam’s family and other incidents as examples of violations of human rights.

AP Opposition Leader, AP Council Chairman, Opposition Leader in Council and Assembly Speaker were ex officio members on the high level committee that selected the SHRC Chairman and members.