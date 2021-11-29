Temporary halt to Amaravati farmers’ yatra due to heavy rains

With incessant rains giving no respite, the Amaravati farmers yatra – Nyaya Sthanam to Devasthanam – has taken a temporary break. The yatris have decided to stay put in Nellore till the skies become clearer. Like on Sunday, they have given a break on Monday too. If the weather becomes favourable, the yatra is likely to resume from Tuesday, according to the Amaravati JAC, which is leading the yatra from Tulluru to Tirupati.

The Yatra began on November 1 in Tulluru in the Amaravati capital area, and will end on December 15 at Tirupati. On Friday, The Yatra completed 28 days on Saturday. As of now, the yatri’s have camped in the Salivahana Function hall on the outskirts of Nellore city.

The yatris received a shot in the arm as the Jana Sena too has expressed its solidarity. Jana Sena senior leader Nadendla Manohar joined the yatra in Nellore city on Friday and said that his party would not allow the state capital to be moved even an inch from Amaravati. TDP parliamentary constituency incharge Abdul Aziz and assembly constituency incharge Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy too supported the yatra and as a mark of solidarity, walked through the streets of Nellore along with the yatris.

Meanwhile, the BJP too has joined the yatra and extended their support to the Padayatra, which seeks to demand that only Amaravati be made the sole capital of AP.