Exclusive: Release Date of Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger

Tollywood young actor Vijay Deverakonda is heading for the biggest bet in his career with Liger. This pan-Indian film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and the pending portions of the shoot is happening in USA. Top American boxer Mike Tyson plays an important role in this boxing drama. The shoot of the film is expected to be completed by the end of this year. April 1st 2022 has been locked as the release date of Liger and the makers will make an official announcement soon. The makers locked this date considering all the languages.

Superstar Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is announced for April 1st release. Puri Jagannadh will make an official announcement about the release date soon. Ananya Pandey is the leading lady and Puri Jagannadh, Karan Johar are the producers. We have to wait to see if Liger heads for a clash with Sarkaru Vaari Paata or if they change the plans of their release.