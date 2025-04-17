x
Home > Politics

Tension Erupts at TTD Goshala

Published on April 17, 2025 by swathy

Tension Erupts at TTD Goshala

A heated argument broke out near the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) cattle shelter after opposition leaders accused the government of negligence leading to the death of cows. YSRCP MP Gurumurthy and BJP leaders clashed, demanding proof for the allegations. Police warned that any disruption of peace could lead to serious consequences.

Opposition leaders visited the gaushala (cow shelter) to inspect the conditions after allegations surfaced about cows dying due to mismanagement. They demanded that YSRCP leaders, including Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, provide evidence to counter their claims. Instead of Bhumana, MP Gurumurthy arrived, leading to a war of words.

MP Gurumurthy accused the opposition of spreading false propaganda, while BJP leaders challenged him to present facts. “If you have proof, show it. We have our own evidence,” they said. Police intervened, allowing only five members from each side to inspect the shelter to avoid chaos.

The argument took a communal turn when Gurumurthy was accused of “attacking Hindu sentiments” by politicizing the issue. Opposition leaders demanded an apology, saying, “If you’ve lied about cow deaths, apologize to Lord Venkateswara’s devotees.” They claimed only 34 cows had died, contrary to the exaggerated numbers being circulated.

