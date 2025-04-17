x
Andhra Pradesh Government Issues Ordinance on SC Categorization

Published on April 17, 2025 by swathy

Andhra Pradesh Government Issues Ordinance on SC Categorization

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a significant step by issuing an ordinance related to the categorization of Scheduled Castes (SC). This move aims to ensure fair distribution of reservation benefits among various SC communities.

The ordinance divides SC communities into three categories based on their population and socio-economic status. The first category will receive 1% reservation, the second 6.5%, and the third 7.5%. This classification ensures that marginalized sub-castes like Madiga and Relli communities get equitable opportunities in education and government jobs.

The decision follows the 2011 census data, which highlighted disparities in development among SC sub-groups. By introducing this categorization, the government hopes to address historical inequalities and provide better support to the most backward sections.

The ordinance has been officially published in the state gazette, and the legal department has issued necessary notifications. The total reservation for SCs remains at 15%, but the new structure ensures fairer distribution.

This move is expected to bring long-awaited relief to marginalized communities, ensuring no sub-group is left behind in accessing opportunities.

