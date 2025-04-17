Ranveer Allahbadia Responds on ‘Latent’ Row

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia landed into controversy for his comments on the India’s Got Latent show. He said that the last few months have been extremely tough for him and the incident impacted him financially, emotionally and professionally. He also said that his parents are left in huge disappointment after an FIR was filed against him. Several cases are being filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh. The episode was deleted after it landed into controversy.

“Lost: Health, money, opportunity, repute, mental health, peace, parents’ contentment & much more. Gained: Transformation, spiritual growth, toughness. Will slowly work towards getting back everything that’s lost. Let the work speak” told Ranveer Allahbadia. Samay Raina took down all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel after the episode triggered controversy. Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina appeared before Maharashtra Cybercell for questioning. After the backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology.