Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Home > Movie News

Ranveer Allahbadia Responds on ‘Latent’ Row

Published on April 17, 2025 by swathy

Ranveer Allahbadia Responds on ‘Latent’ Row

YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia landed into controversy for his comments on the India’s Got Latent show. He said that the last few months have been extremely tough for him and the incident impacted him financially, emotionally and professionally. He also said that his parents are left in huge disappointment after an FIR was filed against him. Several cases are being filed against Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Ashish Chanchlani, Apoorva Mukhija and Jaspreet Singh. The episode was deleted after it landed into controversy.

“Lost: Health, money, opportunity, repute, mental health, peace, parents’ contentment & much more. Gained: Transformation, spiritual growth, toughness. Will slowly work towards getting back everything that’s lost. Let the work speak” told Ranveer Allahbadia. Samay Raina took down all episodes of India’s Got Latent from his YouTube channel after the episode triggered controversy. Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina appeared before Maharashtra Cybercell for questioning. After the backlash, Ranveer Allahbadia issued a public apology.

