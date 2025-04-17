x
Why did Mythri Announce a Sequel for Jaat?

Published on April 17, 2025 by swathy

Why did Mythri Announce a Sequel for Jaat?

Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory joined hands for a Bollywood film titled Jaat. This is the next film of Sunny Deol after Gadar 2 and Gopichand Malineni directed this mass entertainer. The film released last Thursday and made decent revenue in its first weekend. But this is not enough to achieve the breakeven mark because of the big budget and the remunerations. The biggest surprise came after Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory announced a sequel for Jaat today.

Bollywood circles speculated that Mythri had to mortgage the digital rights of their upcoming movies to bail out Jaat before release. The film also did not get solid theatrical deals and it was released on a distribution basis. At this time, the sequel announcement came as a surprise. Sunny Deol has been demanding big money and he would demand a whopping remuneration for Jaat 2. Only the production houses should know if making Jaat 2 at this time would fetch them profits.

