Prabhas is back to Europe

Pan-Indian star Prabhas has been shooting for Maruthi’s Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji this year. He has been working without breaks and he finally took a break. Prabhas is now relaxing in his favourite Europe and he will return back to Hyderabad only after summer. He is holidaying in Italy currently. The actor also had a strain in his leg and this rest would recover him from the pain. Prabhas has hectic work for the rest of the year and he would return back to work after a refreshing summer break.

He has allocated bulk dates for Spirit and the shoot commences later this year. Before this, he has to complete the pending shoot of Raja Saab and the major portions of Fauji. The release dates of these films are yet to be locked and announced. Prabhas will return back from Italy by the end of May and he will resume the film shoots in June.