Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Home > Movie News

Why is Pooja Hegde aggressively promoting Retro?

Published on April 17, 2025 by swathy

Why is Pooja Hegde aggressively promoting Retro?
Tension Erupts at TTD Goshala
Andhra Pradesh Government Issues Ordinance on SC Categorization
Ranveer Allahbadia Responds on ‘Latent’ Row
Why did Mythri Announce a Sequel for Jaat?

Why is Pooja Hegde aggressively promoting Retro?

Pooja Hegde was once in huge demand in Telugu cinema. She worked with all the top stars of Telugu cinema and was the busiest. Soon, a series of debacles made her jobless in Tollywood and the actress was focused in Hindi. The actress also quoted big remunerations and the producers staged a hunt for other beauties. Pooja Hegde never promoted her films except attending the pre-release events. She used to shoot for common interviews along with the team.

But for her upcoming film Retro, Pooja Hegde started the promotions. She has been in Hyderabad and recorded individual interviews for all the channels and media houses. This is a surprise coming from the actress. She also tried to speak in Telugu in most of her interactions. This makes it clear that Pooja Hegde is keen to make her comeback to Telugu cinema. The actress is ready to compromise on her remuneration and work in Telugu. She announced that she signed a Telugu film which is a romantic entertainer and the film will be announced soon.

If Pooja Hegde is available for decent remuneration, the actress will have enough films in Telugu cinema again. Promoting her films is also a healthy sign from the beauty.

