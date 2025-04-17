Why is Pooja Hegde aggressively promoting Retro?

Pooja Hegde was once in huge demand in Telugu cinema. She worked with all the top stars of Telugu cinema and was the busiest. Soon, a series of debacles made her jobless in Tollywood and the actress was focused in Hindi. The actress also quoted big remunerations and the producers staged a hunt for other beauties. Pooja Hegde never promoted her films except attending the pre-release events. She used to shoot for common interviews along with the team.

But for her upcoming film Retro, Pooja Hegde started the promotions. She has been in Hyderabad and recorded individual interviews for all the channels and media houses. This is a surprise coming from the actress. She also tried to speak in Telugu in most of her interactions. This makes it clear that Pooja Hegde is keen to make her comeback to Telugu cinema. The actress is ready to compromise on her remuneration and work in Telugu. She announced that she signed a Telugu film which is a romantic entertainer and the film will be announced soon.

If Pooja Hegde is available for decent remuneration, the actress will have enough films in Telugu cinema again. Promoting her films is also a healthy sign from the beauty.