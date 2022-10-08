Thaman moved with the gesture of Megastar

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s God Father released during Dasara and the film is having a dream run all over. Along with the performance of Chiranjeevi, Thaman’s background score is widely appreciated. During a recent interview, Thaman shared an emotional experience of him with Megastar. He said that he received a one and a half minute audio note from Megastar on the day of the film’s release and he said that he was moved with the gesture of Chiranjeevi. He said that Megastar spoke about the film and the young music composer was left emotional.

“I was moved by the gesture of Megastar. I was quite emotional and did not share it with anyone except my mom. This is because she was missing me as I am working without breaks. I am not going home on time because of the hectic work and my commitments. After listening to the voice note, she said she understood about the sacrifice and my hard work. I was left in tears and I sent a two-minute voice note to Megastar. Chiranjeevi garu saw everything in life and he worked with several top music directors. But he came forward and messaged me. This is my biggest ever compliment” told Thaman.

God Father directed by Mohan Raja has Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan, Nayanthara and Satyadev in the lead roles.