Balakrishna’s Jai Balayya in Reshoot Mode

Nandamuri Balakrishna completed a 40-day schedule of his upcoming movie in Turkey and he recently returned back to the country. Gopichand Malineni is the director of this mass entertainer. The team was not convinced with some of the episodes from the Indian shoot and Gopichand Malineni decided to shoot them again. The shoot was planned to be wrapped up by the end of October but it is now pushed to November. The makers are keen to release the film on December 23rd during the Christmas season. A better clarity for the same is expected by Diwali. The makers are also in plan to announce the title of the film during Diwali.

Jai Balayya is the title considered and it will be announced. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this mass entertainer which is said to be the costliest film made in Balayya’s career. Shruti Haasan is the heroine and Duniya Vijay is the lead antagonist. Balakrishna is shooting for the second season of Unstoppable and it would be streaming on Aha from Diwali. Balakrishna also signed a mass entertainer in the direction of Anil Ravipudi and the shoot starts later this year.