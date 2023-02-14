That’s The Real Meaning Of Pan India: Nani

The second single Ori Vaari from Nani’s upcoming Pan India film Dasara was unveiled just a while ago and he says it’s his personal favorite.

“Ori Vaari is close to my personal philosophy. When you have a breakup, you have to feel sad for a while and listen to such songs. When you go home, you have to snuggle up on your mother’s lap and sleep. That’s the meaning of this song. Shreemani has written the song beautifully. Santhosh Narayan gave brilliant music.

This is the best song in my career, in terms of visuals. You will be stunned when you see it on the screen on March 30th. The song has been ringing in my ears for months. I believe it will have the same effect on you.”

Choreography for the song was done by Prem Rakshit master and the visuals shown in the lyrical video are simply amazing.

Nani made some interesting remarks on the Pan India thing during Q & A session. “It is not considered a Pan India film if we assume it or we release it in multi-languages. If people wait curiously for a film across the nation, then it is called a Pan India film. In fact, that’s the real meaning of Pan India.”