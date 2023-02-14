NTR30 Launch Date Locked

Two years after RRR, NTR is going to have his next film’s official launch. NTR is collaborating with Koratala Siva for NTR30. The most awaited film is going to have an official launch on the 24th of February and is expected to release in April 2024. The official announcement regarding this is expected very soon.

NTR30 makers had a photoshoot recently with the lead actress of the film Janhvi Kapoor at the specially erected sets in Shamshabad, Hyderabad. The film is said to be an edge-of-the-seat action drama, which will also have an underwater action sequence. Anirudh Ravichandran will compose music for NTR30. NTR will be sporting a new and stylish look in the film. Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kalyanram Nandamuri will jointly produce this mega-budget pan-Indian attempt.